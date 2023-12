IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 5,426 users

Diterbitkan 16 December 1963

Oleh mamat

Dry Summer (1963)

A scheming tobacco farmer sets out to ruin his competition by diverting the local water to his own property.

Metin Erksan

Hülya Koçyiğit, Ulvi Doğan, Erol Taş, Hakkı Haktan, Yavuz Yalınkılıç, Zeki Tüney, Niyazi Er, Ercan Yazgan, Alaettin Altıok, Adnan Uygur, Selahattin Genç, Hamit Türker, Alev Koral, Sadettin Erbil, Sami Ayanoğlu

tt0062322