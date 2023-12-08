Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Eric Bischoff: Sports Entertainment’s Most Controversial Figure (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bill Goldberg,
Chris Irvine,
Christopher Irvine,
Dusty Rhodes,
Eric Bischoff,
Hulk Hogan,
Jason Hervey,
John Cena,
Kevin Nash,
Scott Hall
Sutradara
Kevin Dunn
IMDb
6.7/
10from
37users
Diterbitkan
07 June 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Eric Bischoff: Sports Entertainment’s Most Controversial Figure (2016)
Arguably the most controversial figure to ever step foot in the industry, Eric Bischoff is responsible for some of the most revolutionary moments in sports-entertainment history. From creating the nWo, to battling WWE as the figurehead of WCW during The Monday Night War, to being one of the most hated personalities in both WCW and WWE, Eric Bischoff knew how to get under his rivals’ skin while creating his own in-your-face brand of controversy. Relive all of Eric Bischoff’s greatest moments, hear stories from the man himself and see why he was appropriately name “The King of Controversy.”
Kevin Dunn
Eric Bischoff, Jason Hervey, Christopher Irvine, Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Bill Goldberg, Vince McMahon, John Cena, Dusty Rhodes
tt5546280