IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 37 users

Diterbitkan 07 June 2016

Oleh mamat

Eric Bischoff: Sports Entertainment’s Most Controversial Figure (2016)

Arguably the most controversial figure to ever step foot in the industry, Eric Bischoff is responsible for some of the most revolutionary moments in sports-entertainment history. From creating the nWo, to battling WWE as the figurehead of WCW during The Monday Night War, to being one of the most hated personalities in both WCW and WWE, Eric Bischoff knew how to get under his rivals’ skin while creating his own in-your-face brand of controversy. Relive all of Eric Bischoff’s greatest moments, hear stories from the man himself and see why he was appropriately name “The King of Controversy.”

Kevin Dunn

Eric Bischoff, Jason Hervey, Christopher Irvine, Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Bill Goldberg, Vince McMahon, John Cena, Dusty Rhodes

tt5546280