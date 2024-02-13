IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 94 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 2018

Oleh mamat

ETs Among Us 3: Secret Space Program, Alien Psychics & Crop Circle Clues (2018)

A top-secret space program run by humans, alien telepathy and human/ET communicators/translators, and new areas of the alien abduction phenomenon. Award-winning researcher Linda Moulton Howe reveals surprising clues, analyzing the ongoing and decades-long worldwide crop circle phenomenon. —Moh-X

Cybela Clare

Robert Dean, Richard Dolan, Robert Morningstar

tt10934432