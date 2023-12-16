  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

163

users

Diterbitkan

17 October 2014

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Evolution’s Achilles’ Heels (2014)

15 Ph.D. scientists expose devastating weaknesses in modern evolutionary theory. Subject areas covered include the fields of genetics, radiometric dating, natural selection, the geologic column, the fossil record, the origin of life, cosmology, and ethics. 3D animations and dramatic footage help to show how the theory’s supposed strengths are, in fact, its fatal flaws-Evolution’s Achilles’ Heels. – Written by Carter, Robert (XXII)
Robert Carter
Dr Rob Carter

Diterbitkan

Desember 16, 2023 2:57 pm

Durasi

