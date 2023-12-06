IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 103 users

Diterbitkan 03 June 2022

Oleh LIN

Eye for an Eye (2022)

The blind “knife-catcher” Blind Cheng, who possesses great skills, meets Ni Yan, a restaurant girl who is brutally murdered and abused. Despite not wanting to intervene initially, he was gradually involved in a huge power of the dark strife, Blind Cheng began to embark on the road to seek justice and revenge, along the way, his true identity was also revealed.

Yang Bingjia

Tse Miu, Zhang Di, Gao Weiman, Xiang Hao, Ben Liu, Zhang Haosen, Gao Yi, Hou Junjie

tt21318724