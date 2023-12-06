Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Eye for an Eye (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
China
Bintang film
Ben Liu,
Gao Weiman,
Gao Yi,
Hou Junjie,
Tse Miu,
Xiàng Hào,
Zhang Di,
Zhang Haosen
Sutradara
Yang Bingjia
IMDb
7.1/
10from
103users
Diterbitkan
03 June 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Eye for an Eye (2022)
The blind “knife-catcher” Blind Cheng, who possesses great skills, meets Ni Yan, a restaurant girl who is brutally murdered and abused. Despite not wanting to intervene initially, he was gradually involved in a huge power of the dark strife, Blind Cheng began to embark on the road to seek justice and revenge, along the way, his true identity was also revealed.
Yang Bingjia
Tse Miu, Zhang Di, Gao Weiman, Xiang Hao, Ben Liu, Zhang Haosen, Gao Yi, Hou Junjie
tt21318724