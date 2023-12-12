  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

912

users

Diterbitkan

24 January 1925

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Faces of Children (1925)

A young boy living in the Swiss Alps struggles to come to terms with his mother’s death and his father’s remarriage which brings a new mother and step-sister into his family.
Françoise Rosay, Jacques Feyder, Arthur Porchet, Charles Barrois, Ernette Tamm
Jean Forest, Victor Vina, Pierrette Houyez, Jeanne Marie-Laurent, Rachel Devirys, Henri Duval, Arlette Peyran, Suzy Vernon, Arthur Porchet

Diterbitkan

Desember 12, 2023 1:32 pm

Durasi

