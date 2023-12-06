  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

,

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

339

users

Diterbitkan

28 January 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Fall Into Winter (2023)

Keely is aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school orcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground. Keely has been hurt before; change is her new nemesis. Brooks' past is a mirror of Keely's. He, too, has a fortress around his heart. Fate brings the pair together. Might it also offer new beginnings?
T.W. Peacocke
Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, Darrin Baker, Marc Senior, Cherion Drakes, Allan Royal, Janaya Stephens, Hannah Kanter, Eve Crawford

Diterbitkan

Desember 6, 2023 2:43 pm

Durasi

