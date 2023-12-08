Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Faust (1994) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Czech Republic
Bintang film
Andrew Sachs,
Antonín Zacpal,
Ervín Tomendál,
Frantisek Polata,
Jan Kraus,
Jana Mézlová,
Jiří Suchý,
Josef Chodora,
Josef Fiala,
Karel Vidimský
Sutradara
Jan Svankmajer
IMDb
7.4/
10from
4,195users
Diterbitkan
10 September 1994
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Faust (1994)
A very free adaptation of Marlowe’s ‘Doctor Faustus’, Goethe’s ‘Faust’ and various other treatments of the old legend of the man who sold his soul to the devil. A nondescript man is lured by a strange map into a sinister puppet theatre, where he finds himself immersed in an indescribably weird version of the play, blending live actors, clay animation and giant puppets.
Jan Švankmajer
Petr Čepek, Jan Kraus, Jiří Suchý, Andrew Sachs, Vladimír Kudla, Antonín Zacpal, Viktorie Knotková, Jana Mézlová, Miluse Straková, Josef Fiala, Martin Radimecký, Ervín Tomendál, Frantisek Polata, Josef Chodora, Karel Vidimský, Petr Meissel, Rudolf Ruzek, Milan Vyskocil, Pavel Marek, Robert Blanda, Michaela Tyllerová, Vendula Pecová
tt0109781