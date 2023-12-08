IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 4,195 users

Faust (1994)

A very free adaptation of Marlowe’s ‘Doctor Faustus’, Goethe’s ‘Faust’ and various other treatments of the old legend of the man who sold his soul to the devil. A nondescript man is lured by a strange map into a sinister puppet theatre, where he finds himself immersed in an indescribably weird version of the play, blending live actors, clay animation and giant puppets.

Jan Švankmajer

Petr Čepek, Jan Kraus, Jiří Suchý, Andrew Sachs, Vladimír Kudla, Antonín Zacpal, Viktorie Knotková, Jana Mézlová, Miluse Straková, Josef Fiala, Martin Radimecký, Ervín Tomendál, Frantisek Polata, Josef Chodora, Karel Vidimský, Petr Meissel, Rudolf Ruzek, Milan Vyskocil, Pavel Marek, Robert Blanda, Michaela Tyllerová, Vendula Pecová

