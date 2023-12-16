  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

302

users

Diterbitkan

19 June 2013

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Fire in the Night (2013)

A re-examination of the events that led to the Piper Alpha oil-drilling platform—at the time the largest and oldest in the North Sea oilfield—exploding on the night of 6 July 1988, killing 167 men. The documentary includes testimonies from rescuers and some of the 61 survivors, many of whom were forced to jump hundreds of feet into a flaming, oil-covered sea, and discovers what the physical and psychological legacy of the disaster has meant for those involved.
Anthony Wonke
Sue Jane Taylor

Diterbitkan

Desember 16, 2023 2:55 pm

Durasi

