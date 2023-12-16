IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 302 users

Fire in the Night (2013)

A re-examination of the events that led to the Piper Alpha oil-drilling platform—at the time the largest and oldest in the North Sea oilfield—exploding on the night of 6 July 1988, killing 167 men. The documentary includes testimonies from rescuers and some of the 61 survivors, many of whom were forced to jump hundreds of feet into a flaming, oil-covered sea, and discovers what the physical and psychological legacy of the disaster has meant for those involved.

