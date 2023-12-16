IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 610 users

Diterbitkan 03 November 2023

Oleh LIN

Flipping for Christmas (2023)

Right before Christmas, realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with what she believes will be an easy flip of an inherited home. Things get tricky when the co-beneficiary Bo has a different idea.

Katherine Barrell

Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner, Natalie Lisinska, Eman Ayaz, Ray Galletti, Varun Saranga, Peter MacNeill, Scott Ryan Yamamura, Nathaniel Wainman, Asher Waxman, Kyana Teresa, Sugith Varughese, Marnie Delwo

tt27911907