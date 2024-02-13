IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 241 users

Diterbitkan 09 February 2024

Oleh LIN

Float (2024)

Waverly thought she had her future figured out, she’d start her medical residency in Toronto after a summer visit to her parents in Taipei. When her plans suddenly change, she makes an impulsive detour to a small Canadian town where she meets local lifeguard Blake. After he saves her from nearly drowning at a beach party, Blake offers to teach Waverly to swim, and as the lessons continue, the two unexpectedly find themselves falling in love.

Jeremy Doiron, Sherren Lee, Trevor Zurkan, Laurent Piche

Andrea Bang, Robbie Amell, Michelle Krusiec, Andrew Bachelor, Rukiya Bernard, Ghazal Azarbad, Sarah Desjardins, Fiona Fu, Keong Sim, Tristan Arthurs, Remy Marthaller, Mirella Gibeau, Haven Vivero

tt13205458