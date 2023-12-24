IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 129 users

Diterbitkan 26 January 1999

Oleh mamat

Follow Your Heart (1999)

When an eight year old girl loses her mother to cancer, her mother’s last wish is for her to fall in love and find that special magical person. Twenty years later, she is alone, fired, and broke. When she and a friend decide to relocate to LA to start anew, she becomes attracted to their bus driver. Her friend, however, thinks she should go for someone more secure and established. The question arises: does one marry for love or money?

Lorenzo Doumani

Ted McGinley, Brenda Epperson, Leah Remini, Brian Keith

tt0157655