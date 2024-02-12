IMDb 3.8 / 10 from 1,761 users

Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965)

When an atomic war on Mars destroys the planet’s women, it’s up to Martian Princess Marcuzan and her right-hand man Dr. Nadir to travel to earth and kidnap women for new breeding stock. Landing in Puerto Rico, they shoot down a NASA space capsule manned by an android. With his electronic brain damaged, the android terrorizes the island while the Martians raid beaches and pool parties

Robert Gaffney

Marilyn Hanold, James Karen, Lou Cutell, Nancy Marshall, David Kerman, Robert Reilly, Robert Alan Browne, Robert Fields, Bruce Glover

