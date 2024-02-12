  1. Home
  Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

3.8

/

10

from

1,761

users

Diterbitkan

22 September 1965

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Frankenstein Meets the Space Monster (1965)

When an atomic war on Mars destroys the planet’s women, it’s up to Martian Princess Marcuzan and her right-hand man Dr. Nadir to travel to earth and kidnap women for new breeding stock. Landing in Puerto Rico, they shoot down a NASA space capsule manned by an android. With his electronic brain damaged, the android terrorizes the island while the Martians raid beaches and pool parties
Robert Gaffney
Marilyn Hanold, James Karen, Lou Cutell, Nancy Marshall, David Kerman, Robert Reilly, Robert Alan Browne, Robert Fields, Bruce Glover

Diterbitkan

Februari 12, 2024 2:47 pm

Durasi

