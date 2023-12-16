Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Frankie Meets Jack (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrew Lawrence,
Anne Heche,
Brytnee Ratledge,
Carl McDowell,
Carmen Fields,
Joe Harkins,
Joey Lawrence,
Madeline Grey DeFreece,
Mary Looram,
Pamela Bell Mitchell
Sutradara
Andrew Lawrence
IMDb
5.4/
10from
205users
Diterbitkan
03 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Frankie Meets Jack (2023)
Perpetually single Frankie decides to give up on men in favor of going all-in as a “dog mom” to her adopted dog, Tucker. But sparks fly when Frankie meets Jack, the veterinarian who rescues her dog from near death. They seem destined to be together, but there’s one problem: Jack is already engaged.
Andrew Lawrence
Samantha Cope, Joey Lawrence, Sharayu Mahale, Carl McDowell, Pamela Bell Mitchell, Brytnee Ratledge, Anne Heche, Madeline Grey DeFreece, Andrew Lawrence, Zachary Gaviria, Joe Harkins, Mary Looram, Reid Perkins, Ryan Youngwoong Kim, Stephen Burrell, Carmen Fields
tt20240424