WEBRip

Usa

5.4

10

205

03 February 2023

LIN

Frankie Meets Jack (2023)

Perpetually single Frankie decides to give up on men in favor of going all-in as a "dog mom" to her adopted dog, Tucker. But sparks fly when Frankie meets Jack, the veterinarian who rescues her dog from near death. They seem destined to be together, but there's one problem: Jack is already engaged.
Andrew Lawrence
Samantha Cope, Joey Lawrence, Sharayu Mahale, Carl McDowell, Pamela Bell Mitchell, Brytnee Ratledge, Anne Heche, Madeline Grey DeFreece, Andrew Lawrence, Zachary Gaviria, Joe Harkins, Mary Looram, Reid Perkins, Ryan Youngwoong Kim, Stephen Burrell, Carmen Fields

Desember 16, 2023 2:56 pm

