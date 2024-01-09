Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Free Love (1974) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Enzo Bottesini,
Laura Gemser,
Lorenzo Piani,
Ogilvy Chiffon,
Olga Bisera,
Paila Pavese,
Rocky Laurence,
Ugo Cardea,
Venantino Venantini
Sutradara
Pier Ludovico Pavoni,
Tomaso Sherman
Genre
Drama
IMDb
4.4/
10from
151users
Diterbitkan
14 August 1974
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Free Love (1974)
Young engineer Francesco Ferraro is sent to Smeraldo Island in the Seychelles to oversee the tests necessary to dig a silver mine. But Francesco must also find out what happened to his predecessor who vanished without trace.
Pier Ludovico Pavoni, Tomaso Sherman
Laura Gemser, Enzo Bottesini, Venantino Venantini, Ugo Cardea, Olga Bisera, Ogilvy Chiffon, Rocky Laurence, Lorenzo Piani, Paila Pavese
tt0071135