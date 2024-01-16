Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film From Time to Time (2010) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alan Charlesworth,
Alex Etel,
Alexander Nathan Etel,
Allen Leech,
Anthony Gordon Lennox,
Carice van Houten,
Christine Lohr,
Christopher Villiers,
Daisy Lewis,
David Robb
Sutradara
Julian Fellowes,
Melanie Dicks
IMDb
6.7/
10from
5,449users
Diterbitkan
24 September 2010
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
From Time to Time (2010)
A haunting ghost story spanning two worlds, two centuries apart. When 13 year old Tolly finds he can mysteriously travel between the two, he begins an adventure that unlocks family secrets laid buried for generations.
Julian Fellowes, Melanie Dicks
Maggie Smith, Dominic West, Timothy Spall, Alex Etel, Pauline Collins, Eliza Bennett, Rachel Bell, Christopher Villiers, Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, Harriet Walter, Daisy Lewis, David Robb, Lynn Farleigh, Elisabeth Dermot Walsh, Denise Stephenson, Helen Kennedy, Christine Lohr, Douglas Booth, Carice van Houten, Jenny McCracken, Alan Charlesworth, Kwayedza Kureya, Anthony Gordon Lennox, Dugald Bruce Lockhart
tt1031241