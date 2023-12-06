  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

35

users

Diterbitkan

24 November 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Frybread Face and Me (2023)

Two adolescent Navajo cousins from different worlds bond during a summer herding sheep on their grandmother’s ranch in Arizona while learning more about their family’s past and themselves.
Billy Luther
Keir Tallman, Charley Hogan, Sarah H. Natani, Martin Sensmeier, Kahara Hodges, MorningStar Angeline, Leilani Taliaferro, Nasheen Sleuth, Jeremiah Bitsui

Diterbitkan

Desember 6, 2023 3:06 pm

Durasi

