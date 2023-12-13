Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film FTA (1972) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Donald Sutherland,
Holly Near,
Jane Fonda,
Len Chandler,
Michael Alaimo,
Pamela Donegan,
Paul Mooney,
Peter Boyle,
Rita Martinson,
Steve Jaffe
Sutradara
Francine Parker
Genre
Comedy,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
6.4/
10from
458users
Diterbitkan
21 July 1972
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
FTA (1972)
A documentary about a political troupe headed by actors Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland which traveled to towns near military bases in the US in the early 1970s. The group put on shows called “F.T.A.”, which stood for “F**k the Army”, and was aimed at convincing soldiers to voice their opposition to the Vietnam War, which was raging at the time. Various singers, actors and other entertainers performed antiwar songs and skits during the show.
Francine Parker
Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, Pamela Donegan, Len Chandler, Michael Alaimo, Holly Near, Paul Mooney, Rita Martinson, Peter Boyle, Steve Jaffe, Yale Zimmerman
tt0068562