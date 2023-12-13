IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 458 users

21 July 1972

Oleh mamat

FTA (1972)

A documentary about a political troupe headed by actors Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland which traveled to towns near military bases in the US in the early 1970s. The group put on shows called “F.T.A.”, which stood for “F**k the Army”, and was aimed at convincing soldiers to voice their opposition to the Vietnam War, which was raging at the time. Various singers, actors and other entertainers performed antiwar songs and skits during the show.

Francine Parker

Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland, Pamela Donegan, Len Chandler, Michael Alaimo, Holly Near, Paul Mooney, Rita Martinson, Peter Boyle, Steve Jaffe, Yale Zimmerman

