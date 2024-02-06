IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 2,983 users

Full Out (2015)

Based on the true life story of California gymnast Ariana Berlin. As she zoned in on her Olympic goals, 14 year old Ariana Berlin’s life took a sharp turn when she was involved in a debilitating car accident. Gaining her confidence and movement back through learning hip hop dance, she unexpectedly found herself called back to the gymnastics world thanks to world renowned UCLA Coach Valorie Kondos Field. With Val’s help, Ariana was eventually able to secure a spot on the UCLA gymnastics team and win an NCAA championship, a lifelong goal that she had always dreamed of. This is a wonderfully inspiring story of persistence, confidence, and the heart and courage to make a somewhat impossible comeback in life.

Sean Cisterna

Ana Golja, Jennifer Beals, Asha Bromfield, Trevor Tordjman, Jake Epstein, Ramona Milano, Lamar Johnson, Sarah Fisher, Art Hindle, Ariana Berlin, Genny Sermonia, Jacqueline Byers, Richard Davis, Justin David, Paula Brancati

