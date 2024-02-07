IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 2,089 users

Diterbitkan 24 October 1962

Oleh mamat

Gay Purr-ee (1962)

Mewsette is a starry-eyed cat who grows weary of life on a French farm and heads for the excitement of 1890s Paris. Her tomcat suitor, Jaune-Tom, and his furry cohort, Robespierre, chase after Mewsette, but she’s already fallen under the spell of a feline modeling-school racket run by Madame Rubens-Chatte and her slimy assistant, Meowrice.

Abe Levitow

Judy Garland, Robert Goulet, Red Buttons, Paul Frees, Hermione Gingold, Mel Blanc, Morey Amsterdam, Joan Gardner, Julie Bennett

tt0057093