Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film George Carlin: It’s Bad for Ya! (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
George Carlin
Sutradara
Rocco Urbisci
Genre
Comedy,
Documentary
IMDb
8.5/
10from
6,428users
Diterbitkan
01 March 2008
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
George Carlin: It’s Bad for Ya! (2008)
It’s Bad For Ya, Carlin’s Emmy nominated 14th and final HBO special from March of 2008 features Carlin’s noted irreverent and unapologetic observations on topics ranging from death, religion, bureaucracy, patriotism, overprotected children and big business to the pungent examinations of modern language and the decrepit state of the American culture.
Rocco Urbisci
George Carlin
tt0963207