George Carlin: It’s Bad for Ya! (2008)

It’s Bad For Ya, Carlin’s Emmy nominated 14th and final HBO special from March of 2008 features Carlin’s noted irreverent and unapologetic observations on topics ranging from death, religion, bureaucracy, patriotism, overprotected children and big business to the pungent examinations of modern language and the decrepit state of the American culture.
Rocco Urbisci
George Carlin

