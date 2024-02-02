  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gidget Goes Hawaiian (1961) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

1,170

users

Diterbitkan

02 June 1961

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Gidget Goes Hawaiian (1961)

Francis is desperate: her parents want to force her to come with them on vacation to Hawaii – just during the two weeks when her beloved “Moondoggy” is home from College. When he suggests her to go for it, she’s even more in panic – doesn’t he care to be with her? So she sets out for Hawaii in the worst mood. On the plane she meets the sociable Abby, who gives her the advice to forget about Jeff – and regrets it shortly after, when Francis follows the advice and steals her boyfriend Eddie, a famous dancer. But then Jeff discovers he’s missing Francis…
Paul Wendkos
Deborah Walley, James Darren, Michael Callan, Carl Reiner, Peggy Cass, Eddie Foy Jr., Jeff Donnell, Vicki Trickett, Joby Baker, Don Edmonds, Bart Patton, Jan Conaway, Robin Lory, Arnold Merritt, David Nuuhiwa, Paul Bradley, Yankee Chang, Jerado Decordovier, Mimsy Farmer, Kam Fong, Kenneth Gibson, Johnny Gilbert, Vic Groves, Terry Huntingdon, Guy Lee, James B. Leong, Ma Ma Loa, Vivian Marshall, Satini Pualoa, Owen Song

Diterbitkan

Februari 3, 2024 6:51 am

Durasi

