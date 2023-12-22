Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film God Is a Bullet (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Andres Dardon,
Arnulfo Reyes Sanchez,
Brendan Sexton III,
Chloe Guy,
Danny Minnick,
David Thornton,
Erin Guzowski,
Ethan Suplee,
Garrett Wareing,
Georgia Clark
IMDb
5.6/
10from
4,509users
Diterbitkan
22 June 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
God Is a Bullet (2023)
Based on true events and the novel of the same name. Vice detective Bob Hightower finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a cult. Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin.
Nick Cassavetes, Kim H. Winther, Garrett Warren, Mariana Gironella
Maika Monroe, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Karl Glusman, January Jones, Jamie Foxx, Paul Johansson, David Thornton, Ethan Suplee, Jonathan Tucker, Brendan Sexton III, Garrett Wareing, Virginia Cassavetes, Kola Olasiji, Tonya Cornelisse, Robert Craighead, Nancy De Mayo, Samantha Lockwood, Xavier Declie, Nico Galán, Chloe Guy, Danny Minnick, Jennifer Marks, Grant Roberts, Arnulfo Reyes Sanchez, Lindsay Hanzl, Pamela Cortés, Georgia Clark, Isabel Benet, Vitter Leija, Ivan Lee Holmes, Rooter Wareing, Andres Dardon, Erin Guzowski, Mario Escalante
tt14270702