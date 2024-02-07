  1. Home
  God Is Brazilian (2003)

Brazil

5.9

10

2,513

31 January 2003

God Is Brazilian (2003)

God decides to take a vacation, but first He has to find a saint who can rule the universe while He’s away. So He goes to the Northeast of Brazil, where He believes there’s a very good man for the job. As soon as He comes down to Earth, a young man comes along to help on His quest.
Carlos Diegues
Antônio Fagundes, Wagner Moura, Paloma Duarte, Bruce Gomlevsky, Stepan Nercessian, Hugo Carvana, Castrinho, Chico Assis, Thiago Farias, Susana Werner, Toni Garrido, Genizete Lins, Hilda Torres, Anilda Leão, Cadu Fávero

Februari 7, 2024 2:39 pm

