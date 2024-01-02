  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Going and Coming Back (1985)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Going and Coming Back (1985)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Going and Coming Back (1985). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Going and Coming Back (1985) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Going and Coming Back (1985) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

,

War

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

321

users

Diterbitkan

27 March 1985

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Going and Coming Back (1985)

Salomé Lerner just finished writing an autobiography. She goes to a TV show called “Apostrophes”, hosted by French TV showman Bernard Pivot. Pivot then imagines a film that could be created from her gripping story. A film entirely made of music because after seeing the young pianist Erik Berchot, Salomé believes seeing her long lost brother, who was a musician as well. A brother she had lost along with her parents in 1943. However, the Lerners did in fact escape the gestapo and might have based themselves in Paris…
Claude Lelouch, Françoise Ebrard
Annie Girardot, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Françoise Fabian, Erik Berchot, Michel Piccoli, Évelyne Bouix, Richard Anconina, Charles Gérard, Jean Bouise, Denis Lavant, Dominique Pinon, Georges Rabol, Pierre Semmler, Denise Péron, Adia Mediouni, Antoine Mikola, Georges Mavros, Claudine Mavros, Jacques Mathou, Françoise Lorente, Catherine Lorente, François Jousseaume, Luc Jamati, Frédéric Gicquel, Éliane Gauthier, Maryline Even, Marie Cardon, Nella Barbier, Eugène Berthier, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Henri Amouroux, Bernard Pivot, Isabelle Sadoyan, Ginette Garcin, Marie-Sophie L., Monique Lange

Diterbitkan

Januari 3, 2024 2:55 am

Durasi

BioskopKeren Going and Coming Back (1985)

Cinemaindo Going and Coming Back (1985)

Dewanonton Going and Coming Back (1985)

Download Going and Coming Back (1985)

Download Film Going and Coming Back (1985)

Download Movie Going and Coming Back (1985)

DUNIA21 Going and Coming Back (1985)

FILMAPIK Going and Coming Back (1985)

Ganool Going and Coming Back (1985)

INDOXXI Going and Coming Back (1985)

Juragan21 Going and Coming Back (1985)

Layar Kaca 21 Going and Coming Back (1985)

LK21 Going and Coming Back (1985)

Movieon21 Going and Coming Back (1985)

Nonton Going and Coming Back (1985)

Nonton Film Going and Coming Back (1985)

Nonton Movie Going and Coming Back (1985)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share