IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 2,115 users

Diterbitkan 05 September 1939

Golden Boy (1939)

Despite his talent as a musician, a city boy decides to become a boxer. He’s successful as a fighter — much to the dismay of his parents. When gangsters try to by a piece of him, he begins to have second thoughts.

Rouben Mamoulian, Gene Anderson

Barbara Stanwyck, Adolphe Menjou, William Holden, Lee J. Cobb, Joseph Calleia, Sam Levene, Edward Brophy, Beatrice Blinn, William H. Strauss, Don Beddoe, Stanley Andrews, Gordon Armitage, Earl Askam, Al Bayne, Don Brodie, Dora Clement, Irving Cohen, Eddie Coke, Dorothy Comingore, Onest Conley, Sayre Dearing, Eddie Fetherston, Tommy Garland, Mickey Golden, Alfred Grant, Joe Gray, James ‘Cannonball’ Green, Kit Guard, Sam Hayes, Frank Jenks, Anne Kay, John Kerns, Charles Lane, Al Lang, Ian McEwing, Larry McGrath, Pat McKee, Alex Melesh, Frank Mills, Bruce Mitchell, Roy Moore, Lee Phelps, Charles Randolph, Cyril Ring, Clinton Rosemond, Syd Saylor, Cy Schindell, Charles Sherlock, Robert Sterling, Landers Stevens, Charles Sullivan, Harry Tyler, Minerva Urecal, Dave Willock, John Wray, Jack Stewart

tt0031377