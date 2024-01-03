IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 5,926 users

Good Neighbours (2011)

Neighbors Spencer and Louise have bonded over their fascination with a recent string of murders terrorizing their community. When a new tenant named Victor moves into the building, all three quickly hit it off. However, they soon discover each has his or her own dark secret. As the violence outside mounts, the city retreats indoors for safety. But the more time these three neighbors spend together in their apartment building, the clearer it becomes that what they once thought of as a safe haven is as dangerous as any outside terrors they could imagine.

Jacob Tierney

Jay Baruchel, Scott Speedman, Emily Hampshire, Gary Farmer, Xavier Dolan, Kaniehtiio Horn, Anne-Marie Cadieux, Micheline Lanctôt, Jacob Tierney, Sean Lu, Kevin Tierney, Diane D’Aquila, Clara Furey, Pat Kiely

