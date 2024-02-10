Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gotta Kick It Up! (2002) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Ahmad Stoner,
America Ferrera,
Bryan Fabian,
Camille Guaty,
Elizabeth Sung,
Erik Alexander Gavica,
Gwen Banta,
Jhoanna Flores,
Miguel Sandoval,
Sabrina Wiener
Sutradara
Ramon Menendez
IMDb
5.6/
10from
2,004users
Diterbitkan
26 July 2002
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)
This was going to be the first year that Marshal Middle School was not going to have a dance team. All that changes when the new Biology teacher, Ms. Bartlett, agrees to be the coach. Now the girls need to prove that they are ready to compete and are able to win; not only to themselves, but to their parents and coach. Using the chant “si, se puede” or “yes, I can” the Dance team builds their confidence to perform.
Ramón Menéndez
Camille Guaty, America Ferrera, Jhoanna Flores, Suilma Rodriguez, Sabrina Wiener, Susan Egan, Miguel Sandoval, Erik Alexander Gavica, Elizabeth Sung, Ahmad Stoner, Gwen Banta, Bryan Fabian
tt0299943