IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 2,004 users

Diterbitkan 26 July 2002

Oleh mamat

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

This was going to be the first year that Marshal Middle School was not going to have a dance team. All that changes when the new Biology teacher, Ms. Bartlett, agrees to be the coach. Now the girls need to prove that they are ready to compete and are able to win; not only to themselves, but to their parents and coach. Using the chant “si, se puede” or “yes, I can” the Dance team builds their confidence to perform.

Ramón Menéndez

Camille Guaty, America Ferrera, Jhoanna Flores, Suilma Rodriguez, Sabrina Wiener, Susan Egan, Miguel Sandoval, Erik Alexander Gavica, Elizabeth Sung, Ahmad Stoner, Gwen Banta, Bryan Fabian

tt0299943