IMDb 6 / 10 from 1,766 users

Diterbitkan 09 October 1953

Oleh mamat

Gun Fury (1953)

After a stagecoach holdup, Frank Slayton’s notorious gang leave Ben Warren for dead and head off with his fiancée. Warren follows, and although none of the townspeople he comes across are prepared to help, he recruits two others who have sworn revenge on the ruthless Slayton.

Raoul Walsh, Jack Corrick

Rock Hudson, Donna Reed, Philip Carey, Roberta Haynes, Leo Gordon, Lee Marvin, Neville Brand, Ray Thomas, Bob Herron, Phil Rawlins, Forrest Lewis, Don Carlos, Pat Hogan

tt0045846