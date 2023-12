IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 1,747 users

Diterbitkan 25 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Harkara (2023)

A frustrated postman decides to fool innocent villagers in a ploy to get himself transferred. As he walks uphill to deliver his last letter, a wayfarer narrates to him the story of a Harkara, that instills guilt.

Ram Arun Castro

Ram Arun Castro, Kaali Venkat, Pitchaikaran Moorthy, Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, Gautami Chowdry, Nicolas Fustier

tt27925780