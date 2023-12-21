IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 116 users

Diterbitkan 06 April 2015

Oleh mamat

He Knows My Name (2015)

Little Rebekah is fascinated by the man her neighbors call Jesus and she wants to hear all he has to say. But her mother, Sarah, wants Rebekah to keep her distance from the man some call Master and others label a heretic. Sarah has heard rumors that some factions wish to harm Jesus of Nazareth. But Rebekah is persistent, and one day she brings Jesus home to meet her mother and grandfather – a simple act that will forever change all their lives.

John Lyde

Bruce Newbold, Koleman Stinger, Darin Southam

tt4356220