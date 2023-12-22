  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.5

/

10

from

55

users

Diterbitkan

30 January 2015

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Heartworn Highways Revisited (2015)

On the 38th anniversary of the seminal music documentary, Heartworn Highways – a film that explored and captured the nascent roots of the Outlaw Country movement in the mid-70s – this followup documentary celebrates the authenticity and expresses the feelings of the legendary original, via a community of contemporary “outlaws” living and creating music in Nashville, Tennessee.
Wayne Price
Guy Clark, Justin Townes Earle, Jonny Fritz, Josh Hedley, Bobby Bare Jr., Langhorne Slim, Shelly Colvin, Andrew Combs, Phil Hummer, Nikki Lane, John McCauley, David Allan Coe, Shovels & Rope, Steve Young, Townes Van Zandt, Robert Ellis

Diterbitkan

Desember 22, 2023 1:04 pm

Durasi

