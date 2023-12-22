IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 55 users

Diterbitkan 30 January 2015

Oleh LIN

Heartworn Highways Revisited (2015)

On the 38th anniversary of the seminal music documentary, Heartworn Highways – a film that explored and captured the nascent roots of the Outlaw Country movement in the mid-70s – this followup documentary celebrates the authenticity and expresses the feelings of the legendary original, via a community of contemporary “outlaws” living and creating music in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wayne Price

Guy Clark, Justin Townes Earle, Jonny Fritz, Josh Hedley, Bobby Bare Jr., Langhorne Slim, Shelly Colvin, Andrew Combs, Phil Hummer, Nikki Lane, John McCauley, David Allan Coe, Shovels & Rope, Steve Young, Townes Van Zandt, Robert Ellis

tt3983642