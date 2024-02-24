  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  3. Here for Blood (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Here for Blood (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Here for Blood (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Here for Blood (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Here for Blood (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

261

users

Diterbitkan

23 October 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Here for Blood (2022)

A rowdy pro-wrestler, struggling to make ends meet, agrees to fill in as a last-minute replacement for his girlfriend’s well-paying babysitting job. Upon arriving at the secluded family home, he meets the precocious 10-year-old Grace. What starts off as a quiet night of pizza and video games quickly spirals into bloody, violent chaos as Tom and Grace find themselves fighting for their lives when an otherworldly cult of masked intruders descend on the home.
Daniel Turres
Shawn Roberts, Maya Misaljevic, Joelle Farrow, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Michael Therriault, Samantha Helt, Kelly Penner, Glen Michael Grant, Jesse Buck, Channing Decker, Marqus Bobesich, Jimmy Limb, Marc-André Boulanger, Steven Love, John Tench, Holly Jade Balmer, Dee Snider

Diterbitkan

Februari 24, 2024 12:19 pm

Durasi

Ganool Here for Blood (2022)

INDOXXI Here for Blood (2022)

Juragan21 Here for Blood (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 Here for Blood (2022)

LK21 Here for Blood (2022)

Movieon21 Here for Blood (2022)

Nonton Here for Blood (2022)

Nonton Film Here for Blood (2022)

Nonton Movie Here for Blood (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share