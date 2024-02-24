IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 261 users

Diterbitkan 23 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Here for Blood (2022)

A rowdy pro-wrestler, struggling to make ends meet, agrees to fill in as a last-minute replacement for his girlfriend’s well-paying babysitting job. Upon arriving at the secluded family home, he meets the precocious 10-year-old Grace. What starts off as a quiet night of pizza and video games quickly spirals into bloody, violent chaos as Tom and Grace find themselves fighting for their lives when an otherworldly cult of masked intruders descend on the home.

Daniel Turres

Shawn Roberts, Maya Misaljevic, Joelle Farrow, Tara Spencer-Nairn, Michael Therriault, Samantha Helt, Kelly Penner, Glen Michael Grant, Jesse Buck, Channing Decker, Marqus Bobesich, Jimmy Limb, Marc-André Boulanger, Steven Love, John Tench, Holly Jade Balmer, Dee Snider

tt15658626