IMDb 3.7 / 10 from 361 users

Diterbitkan 19 March 2022

Oleh LIN

He’s Watching (2022)

A pair of happy-go-lucky siblings, left alone while their parents recover from an illness, play a series of pranks on each other. The game becomes nightmarish when they realize something sinister is watching them – and it wants to play too.

Jacob Aaron Estes

Gerald Davis, Iris Serena Estes, Jacob Aaron Estes, Lucas Steel Estes, Shawn Michael Howard, Gretchen Lieberum, Mellissa Martinez, Kirk Nelson, Susannah Rogers, Lonny Ross

tt21057454