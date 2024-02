Sutradara

Hit Man Returns – David Foster & Friends (2011)

Hitman Returns was filmed before a sold out crowd last year at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The lineup of talent, lead by Foster as maestro of ceremonies, includes performances by Seal, Donna Summer, Martina McBride, Earth, Wind & Fire, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, All-4-One,’Glee’ star Charice, Chaka Khan, Jackie Evancho, Lara Fabian and other artists whose careers have been touched by Foster, a 15-time Grammy winning producer and songwriter.

David Foster, Seal, Donna Summer, Martina McBride, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, Jake Zyrus, Chaka Khan, Kenny Loggins, Michael Bolton, Jackie Evancho, Lara Fabian, Gary Wright

