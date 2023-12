IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 32 users

Diterbitkan 29 May 2021

Oleh LIN

Hokusai (2021)

The unknown life of Ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai in the Edo period, who is said to have painted more than 30,000 works throughout his life, such as “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji”

Hajime Hashimoto, Kazumi Matsuzawa

Yuya Yagira, Min Tanaka, Hiroshi Abe, Eita Nagayama, Hiroshi Tamaki, Munetaka Aoki, Miori Takimoto, Seishu Uragami, Haruka Imou, Chiyo Takahashi, Hitoshi Nonomura, Koichi Koshinaka, Yuuki Tsujimoto, Kairi Jo

tt10787472