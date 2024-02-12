Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Homegrown (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Billy Bob Thornton,
Christopher Dalton,
Daniel Alonso,
Hank Azaria,
J. Neil Bloomer,
Jailyn Osborne,
Jake Gyllenhaal,
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Jeanette H. Wilson,
Joe McCrackin
Sutradara
Stephen Gyllenhaal
IMDb
5.7/
10from
4,994users
Diterbitkan
17 April 1998
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Homegrown (1998)
Three laborers on a Northern California marijuana plantation become increasingly paranoid when they learn that their boss has been murdered. They know enough to run, taking with them enough of the crop to pay them for services rendered. Hooking up with go-between Lucy in the next town, they plot their next move.
Stephen Gyllenhaal
Kelly Lynch, Billy Bob Thornton, Hank Azaria, Jon Bon Jovi, Ryan Phillippe, Judge Reinhold, Ted Danson, John Lithgow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Clark, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Paulsen, Michelle Bonilla, Jailyn Osborne, Ungenita Prevost, Jon Tenney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kleoka Renee Sands, Matt Ross, Judge Reinhold, Leigh French, Christopher Dalton, Jeanette H. Wilson, Matthew Winter, Ramsay Midwood, Milo Plasil, Daniel Alonso, Tom Burke, Seamus McNally, Joe McCrackin, Paul Prendergast, J. Neil Bloomer, Steve Carell, Michael A. Casey, Sarah Kane, Jailyn Osborne, Ungenita Prevost, Marc Ramos
tt0119305