  3. Homegrown (1998)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

4,994

users

Diterbitkan

17 April 1998

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Homegrown (1998)

Three laborers on a Northern California marijuana plantation become increasingly paranoid when they learn that their boss has been murdered. They know enough to run, taking with them enough of the crop to pay them for services rendered. Hooking up with go-between Lucy in the next town, they plot their next move.
Stephen Gyllenhaal
Kelly Lynch, Billy Bob Thornton, Hank Azaria, Jon Bon Jovi, Ryan Phillippe, Judge Reinhold, Ted Danson, John Lithgow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Clark, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Paulsen, Michelle Bonilla, Jailyn Osborne, Ungenita Prevost, Jon Tenney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kleoka Renee Sands, Matt Ross, Judge Reinhold, Leigh French, Christopher Dalton, Jeanette H. Wilson, Matthew Winter, Ramsay Midwood, Milo Plasil, Daniel Alonso, Tom Burke, Seamus McNally, Joe McCrackin, Paul Prendergast, J. Neil Bloomer, Steve Carell, Michael A. Casey, Sarah Kane, Jailyn Osborne, Ungenita Prevost, Marc Ramos

Diterbitkan

Februari 12, 2024 2:47 pm

Durasi

