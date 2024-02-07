IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 16,088 users

Diterbitkan 08 March 1996

Oleh mamat

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco (1996)

When the pets accidentally get separated from their vacationing owners, Chance, Shadow, and Sassy navigate the mean streets of San Francisco, trying to find their home across the Golden Gate Bridge. But the road is blocked by a series of hazards, both man and beast.

David R. Ellis, Kelly Moon

Michael J. Fox, Sally Field, Ralph Waite, Robert Hays, Kim Greist, Michael Bell, Tisha Campbell, Al Michaels, Tommy Lasorda, Bob Uecker, Tress MacNeille, Jon Polito, Adam Goldberg, Sinbad, Carla Gugino, Stephen Tobolowsky, Michael Rispoli, Will Sasso, Tom Wagner, Petey, Benj Thall, Veronica Lauren, Kevin Chevalia

tt0116552