  How to Eat Your Watermelon in White Company (and Enjoy It) (2005)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

315

users

Diterbitkan

07 April 2005

Oleh

Synopsis

How to Eat Your Watermelon in White Company (and Enjoy It) (2005)

Melvin Van Peebles was one of the first black directors to challenge the white establishment in his films, which include "Watermelon Man" and "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song." In this documentary, the life of Van Peebles is discussed, including his work not only in film, but also as a novelist, actor, musician, stock trader and even Air Force pilot. Interview subjects include Gil Scott-Heron, Spike lee and Melvin's son and fellow filmmaker, Mario Van Peebles.
Joe Angio
Marva Allen, Emanuel Azenberg, Spike Lee, Melvin Van Peebles, Gil Scott-Heron, Elvis Mitchell, Gordon Parks, Mario Van Peebles, Herschel Dwellingham

Diterbitkan

Durasi

