How to Succeed at Losing (2023)

Miguel, a successful man, ends up in jail, unjustly accused of money laundering. His sentence completed, with empty pockets and nowhere to go, Miguel returns to his old neighborhood. There, he encounters his childhood friends, who continue playing futsal, never winning a match. Miguel decides to coach them, leading them to victory. On the way, he discovers the unexpected consequences of success.

Rodrigo Triana

Andres Sandoval, María Elisa Camargo, Jacqueline Arenal, Roberto Cano, Felipe Botero, Jefferson Carabali, Bernardo García, Carlos Manuel Vesga, Megumi Hasebe, Mateo García, Rami Herrera, Daniel Moure, Lorenza Triana, Tania Valencia

