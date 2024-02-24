Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Hunt Her, Kill Her (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
JC Oakley III,
Larry Bunton,
Natalie Terrazzino,
Philip Zimny
Sutradara
Greg Swinson,
Ryan Thiessen
IMDb
5.3/
10from
424users
Diterbitkan
03 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Hunt Her, Kill Her (2023)
A desperate young mother, Karen, takes a job as the night shift janitor at a large furniture factory. She is told that she is the only one working at this time. But, after seeing a strange vehicle idling in the parking lot and finding a door to the factory ajar, she gets the feeling she might not be alone after all.
Greg Swinson, Ryan Thiessen
Natalie Terrazzino, JC Oakley III, Larry Bunton, Philip Zimny
tt20848830