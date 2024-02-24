IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 424 users

Diterbitkan 03 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Hunt Her, Kill Her (2023)

A desperate young mother, Karen, takes a job as the night shift janitor at a large furniture factory. She is told that she is the only one working at this time. But, after seeing a strange vehicle idling in the parking lot and finding a door to the factory ajar, she gets the feeling she might not be alone after all.

Greg Swinson, Ryan Thiessen

Natalie Terrazzino, JC Oakley III, Larry Bunton, Philip Zimny

tt20848830