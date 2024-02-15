IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 151 users

Diterbitkan 15 March 2016

Oleh mamat

I Am The Blues (2016)

A musical journey through the swamps of the Louisiana Bayou, the juke joints of the Mississippi Delta and Moonshine soaked BBQs in the North Mississippi Hill Country. Visiting the last original blues devils, many in their 80’s, still living in the deep south, working without management and touring the Chitlin’ Circuit. Let Bobby Rush, Barbara Lynn, Henry Gray, Carol Fran, Lazy Lester, Bilbo Walker, RL Boyce, Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes, Lil Buck Sinegal, LC Ulmer and their friends awaken the blues in all of us.

Daniel Cross

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Bobby Rush

tt5120042