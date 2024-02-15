Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film I Am The Blues (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Canada,
United States,
Usa
Bintang film
Bobby Rush,
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Sutradara
Daniel Cross
Genre
Documentary,
History,
Music
IMDb
7.4/
10from
151users
Diterbitkan
15 March 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
I Am The Blues (2016)
A musical journey through the swamps of the Louisiana Bayou, the juke joints of the Mississippi Delta and Moonshine soaked BBQs in the North Mississippi Hill Country. Visiting the last original blues devils, many in their 80’s, still living in the deep south, working without management and touring the Chitlin’ Circuit. Let Bobby Rush, Barbara Lynn, Henry Gray, Carol Fran, Lazy Lester, Bilbo Walker, RL Boyce, Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes, Lil Buck Sinegal, LC Ulmer and their friends awaken the blues in all of us.
Daniel Cross
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Bobby Rush
tt5120042