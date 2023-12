IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,262 users

I’ll Find You (2022)

Inspired by stories of Polish musicians from the 1930s and 40s. Two young lovers, Robert, a Catholic opera singer, and Rachel, a Jewish violin virtuoso, dream of one day performing together at legendary Carnegie Hall. When they’re torn apart by the German invasion of Poland, Robert vows to find Rachel, no matter what the war may bring. His search leads him on a life-threatening journey through the heart of Nazi Germany, to a reckoning that Rachel may be lost to him forever.

Martha Coolidge

Adelaide Clemens, Leo Suter, Stephen Dorff, Ursula Parker, Sebastian Croft, Stellan Skarsgård, Connie Nielsen, Monika Dryl, Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Lech Mackiewicz, Adam Levy, Karolina Porcari, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Jacek Braciak, Marcin Czarnik, Maciej Zakościelny, Kamil Kula, Janusz German, Agnieszka Wagner, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Z. Michalska, Redbad Klynstra-Komarnicki, Marta Waldera, Marta Walesiak, Ewa Błaszczyk, Konrad Bugaj

