IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 486 users

Diterbitkan 26 November 2022

Oleh LIN

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship towards her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?

Ernie Barbarash

Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, Gladys Knight, Peggy Prud’homme, Sierra Wooldridge, Josh Reich, Dieter Lische-Parkes, Tammy Isbell, Teagan Sellers, Kathleen Laskey, Kelly Martin

tt22028080