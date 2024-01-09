IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 172 users

I’m OK (2017)

After years on his own in a post-pandemic Oklahoma, a 17 year-old doomsday prepper meets a pregnant girl who brings companionship, but also the danger of a gun-wielding group of survivors hellbent on building a new world.

Ron Hanks

Alex Frnka, Justin Hall, Kevin E. West, Dot-Marie Jones, Billy Chase Goforth, Warren McCullough, Missy Speer Gipson, Ron Hanks, Keston John

