IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 8,357 users

Diterbitkan 27 April 2007

Oleh mamat

In Search of a Midnight Kiss (2007)

Broke and alone on New Year’s Eve, Wilson just wants to spend the rest of a very bad year in bed. But, when his best friend convinces him to post a personal ad, he meets a woman bent on finding the right guy to be with at midnight.

Alex Holdridge

Scoot McNairy, Sara Simmonds, Brian McGuire, Kathleen Luong, Robert Murphy, Twink Caplan, Bret Roberts, Ann Chatterton, Cindy Drummond, Giorgio Pierangeli, Michael Pierangeli, Bruce Jay, Stephanie Feury, Julie Levin-Pierangeli, Kennedy Rich-Collins, Via Osgood, Justin Huen, Angel Diamond, Nic Harcourt, Tony Morgan, Sandra Lindquist, Regina Crosby

tt0989000