IMDb 7.9 / 10 from 81,568 users

Diterbitkan 02 August 1967

Oleh LIN

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

African-American Philadelphia police detective Virgil Tibbs is arrested on suspicion of murder by Bill Gillespie, the racist police chief of tiny Sparta, Mississippi. After Tibbs proves not only his own innocence but that of another man, he joins forces with Gillespie to track down the real killer. Their investigation takes them through every social level of the town, with Tibbs making enemies as well as unlikely friends as he hunts for the truth.

Meta Rebner, Norman Jewison, Newt Arnold, Terry Morse Jr.

Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates, Peter Whitney, Lee Grant, Anthony James, William Schallert, Scott Wilson, Larry Gates, James Patterson, Quentin Dean, Kermit Murdock, Larry D. Mann, Matt Clark, Beah Richards, Arthur Malet, Fred Stewart, Timothy Scott, William Watson, Eldon Quick, Jester Hairston, Stuart Nisbet, Khalil Bezaleel, Peter Masterson, Phil Adams, Nikita Knatz, Sam Reese, Alan Oppenheimer, Clegg Hoyt, Buzz Barton

tt0061811