IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 6,121 users

Diterbitkan 06 October 2023

Oleh LIN

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023)

In a remote Irish village, a damaged Finbar is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay? In the land of saints and sinners, some sins can’t be buried.

Robert Lorenz, Paula Case, Eva Kelly, Patrick Gillespie, Karen-Ann Clancy, Sarah Harte, Eamonn Cawley, Oisin McDermott

Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds, Kerry Condon, Sarah Greene, Jack Gleeson, Colm Meaney, Conor MacNeill, Desmond Eastwood, Seamus O’Hara, Niamh Cusack, Valentine Olukoga, Mark O’Regan, Anne Brogan, Conor Hamill, Laura Hughes, Michelle Gleeson, Bernadette Carty, James Sadat

tt15782690