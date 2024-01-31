IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 242 users

In Water (2023)

A director, a cinematographer, and an actress spend the days leading up to a movie shoot together on-location, waiting for the director to come up with an idea for what the film will be about.

Hong Sang-soo

Shin Seok-ho, Ha Seong-guk, Kim Seung-yun, Kim Min-hee

