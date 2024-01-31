Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film In Water (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Korea
Bintang film
Ha Seong-guk,
Kim Min-hee,
Kim Seung-yun,
Shin Seok-ho
Sutradara
Hong Sang-soo
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.4/
10from
242users
Diterbitkan
12 April 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
In Water (2023)
A director, a cinematographer, and an actress spend the days leading up to a movie shoot together on-location, waiting for the director to come up with an idea for what the film will be about.
Hong Sang-soo
Shin Seok-ho, Ha Seong-guk, Kim Seung-yun, Kim Min-hee
tt26448971