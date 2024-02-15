Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Indian Summer (1993) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Alan Arkin,
Anne Holloway,
Ashley Williams,
Bill Paxton,
Brad Deutch,
Brian La Pointe,
Cliff Woolner,
Diane Lane,
Elizabeth Perkins,
Emily Creed
IMDb
6.5/
10from
5,957users
Diterbitkan
23 April 1993
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Indian Summer (1993)
A group of childhood friends, now in their thirties, reunite at Camp Tamakwa. Only a few of the original campers show up, but they still have a good time reminiscing. The people share experiences and grow while at the camp. They are dismayed to discover that the camp’s owner, Unca Lou, is going to close the camp down.
Mike Binder, Eric Heffron, Adrienne Hamalian-Mangine, Kristie Sills, Michael McCue, Todd Pfeiffer
Alan Arkin, Bill Paxton, Diane Lane, Matt Craven, Julie Warner, Elizabeth Perkins, Kevin Pollak, Sam Raimi, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Vincent Spano, Richard Chevolleau, Robert K. Feldmann, Anne Holloway, Cliff Woolner, Emily Creed, Brad Deutch, Jesse Felsot, Gabriel Gunsberg, Brian La Pointe, Jeremy Linson, Heidi Marshall, Noah Plener, Rebecca Rumsey, Ashley Williams
tt0107212