IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 5,957 users

Diterbitkan 23 April 1993

Oleh mamat

Indian Summer (1993)

A group of childhood friends, now in their thirties, reunite at Camp Tamakwa. Only a few of the original campers show up, but they still have a good time reminiscing. The people share experiences and grow while at the camp. They are dismayed to discover that the camp’s owner, Unca Lou, is going to close the camp down.

Mike Binder, Eric Heffron, Adrienne Hamalian-Mangine, Kristie Sills, Michael McCue, Todd Pfeiffer

Alan Arkin, Bill Paxton, Diane Lane, Matt Craven, Julie Warner, Elizabeth Perkins, Kevin Pollak, Sam Raimi, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Vincent Spano, Richard Chevolleau, Robert K. Feldmann, Anne Holloway, Cliff Woolner, Emily Creed, Brad Deutch, Jesse Felsot, Gabriel Gunsberg, Brian La Pointe, Jeremy Linson, Heidi Marshall, Noah Plener, Rebecca Rumsey, Ashley Williams

tt0107212